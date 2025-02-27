Knicks Rookie Suffers Knee Injury vs. 76ers
Ariel Hukporti will not finish his first start with the New York Knicks.
The Knicks announced that Hukporti had endured a sprained knee during Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was ruled out for the rest of the contest during fourth quarter action at Madison Square Garden.
Hukporti was making the first starting five appearances of his NBA career, stepping in at center for Karl-Anthony Towns, who was already ruled out due to, ironically enough, a knee injury. The rookie and final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft limped up the floor after an early defensive possession in the third quarter and was analyzed by the training staff on the home team's bench.
Though Hukporti remained on the benched during the rest of the third period but continued to walk gingerly while standing. He went to the locker in the early stages of the fourth and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after. Prior to his departure, Hukporti had eight points and two offensive rebounds in 16 minutes of action. Precious Achiuwa handled the Knicks interior duties upon his medically-induced departure.
The Knicks lead Philadelphia 94-88 in the second half of the fourth quarter.
