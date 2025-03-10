Knicks Rookies Could Fill Jalen Brunson Role
The New York Knicks have four rookie draft picks on their roster, but none of them have had much of an impact throughout the season.
Most of their playing time has been down in the G League with the Westchester Knicks as they look to develop their games for the future.
With Jalen Brunson picking up an injury, an opportunity may arise for some new players to get minutes, but the rookies aren't expected to hear their names called.
"Ariel Hukporti was the only Knicks rookie getting semi-regular playing time after Feb. 1, but a torn meniscus shelved him for what'll likely be the rest of the season. His role was in line to shrink upon Mitchell Robinson's much-anticipated return, but the injury further thins a New York roster that needed all the depth it could get," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes writes.
"Tyler Kolek still leads Knicks rookies with 29 appearances, and he's shot a welcome 39.3 percent from deep while struggling to finish inside the arc. He hasn't played for the Knicks in a month but averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 assists in Westchester."
"Pacome Dadiet remains a mostly speculative prospect who hasn't produced efficiently in spot NBA minutes or during G League stints. Still just 19, he easily has the highest ceiling of the bunch."
The Knicks will likely choose their veterans to be the ones to pick up the slack with Brunson out, but there is hope for this particular rookie class down the line. Dadiet and Kolek have shown the most promise, and Hukporti could fulfill the role that Jericho Sims had over the past few years before his trade.
While there is hope for the Knicks rookie class now, it won't come into fruition until later down the line.
