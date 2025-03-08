All Knicks

Knicks Fall to Clippers Without Jalen Brunson

Despite a valiant effort, the New York Knicks feel short of a victory in a rare Jalen Brunson-less excursion.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Forced to make their maiden voyage to Intuit Dome without captain Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks' Western trek has been besieged by stormy skies.

Less than a full day after Brunson was last seen nursing an ankle injury that will keep him out for at least two weeks, the Knicks dropped a 105-95 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. James Harden had 26 points for the Clippers while Ivica Zubac had a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Brunson's past and present teammates rose to the occasion in defeat: Mikal Bridges had 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead an otherwise tepid offensive night for the Knicks while Josh Hart paired 14 tallies with a career-best 20 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns led Knicks scorers with 23 and also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Combined with losses against the Clippers' California companions earlier this week, the Knicks (40-23) have lost three games in a row for the first time since Jan. 3-6.

Los Angeles (34-29) visits Madison Square Garden for a rematch of March 26. In the meantime, part three of the Knicks' Western tour lands on Monday night as they head to California's capital to face the Sacramento Kings (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

