Knicks Fall to Clippers Without Jalen Brunson
Forced to make their maiden voyage to Intuit Dome without captain Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks' Western trek has been besieged by stormy skies.
Less than a full day after Brunson was last seen nursing an ankle injury that will keep him out for at least two weeks, the Knicks dropped a 105-95 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. James Harden had 26 points for the Clippers while Ivica Zubac had a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Brunson's past and present teammates rose to the occasion in defeat: Mikal Bridges had 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead an otherwise tepid offensive night for the Knicks while Josh Hart paired 14 tallies with a career-best 20 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns led Knicks scorers with 23 and also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Combined with losses against the Clippers' California companions earlier this week, the Knicks (40-23) have lost three games in a row for the first time since Jan. 3-6.
Los Angeles (34-29) visits Madison Square Garden for a rematch of March 26. In the meantime, part three of the Knicks' Western tour lands on Monday night as they head to California's capital to face the Sacramento Kings (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!