Knicks, Kings Could Make Offseason Center Trade

The New York Knicks could target a Sacramento Kings center this offseason in a trade.

Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks were strongly considering a trade for former top-five NBA Draft pick Jonas Valanciunas before the deadline.

Ultimately, the Washington Wizards traded Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for a pair of future second-round picks.

The Kings could be entering a transition this offseason, which could make Valanciunas available in another trade. Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests a deal that would bring Valanciunas to the Knicks for Mitchell Robinson and a 2031 first-round pick.

"Jonas Valanciunas has been a reliable center, averaging 10.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season. His size and experience would add depth to the Knicks' frontcourt, providing a veteran presence alongside their younger players," Bitar writes.​

"Recently traded to the Sacramento Kings, Valanciunas' availability may be limited. Acquiring him would likely require sending Mitchell Robinson and a future first-round pick to Sacramento, which isn't the highest price." 

"The Knicks would need to consider whether Valanciunas' skill set and experience align with their long-term goals and current roster composition because he will be 33 years old soon. ​However, his presence on the block would make Karl-Anthony Towns more effective."

Robinson has done wonders for the Knicks frontcourt on the defensive end, but Valanciunas has a little more playmaking abilities on the offensive end. While Valanciunas is likely the better player, Robinson might fit the Knicks better next to Towns in the frontcourt.

Valanciunas could be capable of molding his game to fit the Knicks system, and his experience could be valuable, but it's hard to see a trade like this go through.

The Knicks had their chance to acquire Valanciunas and didn't take it. Since then, not much has changed to warrant a difference in New York's stance in bringing him into the fold. If anything, it's made it less likely for a deal to consummate.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

