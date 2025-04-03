Knicks, Kings Could Make Offseason Center Trade
The New York Knicks were strongly considering a trade for former top-five NBA Draft pick Jonas Valanciunas before the deadline.
Ultimately, the Washington Wizards traded Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for a pair of future second-round picks.
The Kings could be entering a transition this offseason, which could make Valanciunas available in another trade. Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests a deal that would bring Valanciunas to the Knicks for Mitchell Robinson and a 2031 first-round pick.
"Jonas Valanciunas has been a reliable center, averaging 10.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season. His size and experience would add depth to the Knicks' frontcourt, providing a veteran presence alongside their younger players," Bitar writes.
"Recently traded to the Sacramento Kings, Valanciunas' availability may be limited. Acquiring him would likely require sending Mitchell Robinson and a future first-round pick to Sacramento, which isn't the highest price."
"The Knicks would need to consider whether Valanciunas' skill set and experience align with their long-term goals and current roster composition because he will be 33 years old soon. However, his presence on the block would make Karl-Anthony Towns more effective."
Robinson has done wonders for the Knicks frontcourt on the defensive end, but Valanciunas has a little more playmaking abilities on the offensive end. While Valanciunas is likely the better player, Robinson might fit the Knicks better next to Towns in the frontcourt.
Valanciunas could be capable of molding his game to fit the Knicks system, and his experience could be valuable, but it's hard to see a trade like this go through.
The Knicks had their chance to acquire Valanciunas and didn't take it. Since then, not much has changed to warrant a difference in New York's stance in bringing him into the fold. If anything, it's made it less likely for a deal to consummate.
