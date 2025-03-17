Knicks Schedule Slowly Easing Up
The New York Knicks faced a tough 2-3 road trip on the west coast, and one of those victories came in overtime.
Losing Jalen Brunson put the Knicks behind the 8-ball out west, but things could soon be looking up for New York.
"The Knicks are 2-2 since losing Jalen Brunson to an ankle injury, remaining solidly in third place in the East," NBA.com contributor John Schuhmann writes.
"Losses to the Clippers and Warriors without Brunson have been the second and third times that the Knicks have scored a point per possession or less. But they’ve scored more efficiently over these last four games (110.1 points per 100 possessions) than they did over their previous eight games since the All-Star break (107.4). They had a huge offensive night (133 on 100) in Sacramento last Monday and were already slumping offensively before losing their star."
The Knicks have some hope from these games even with the losses. The team is still comfortably sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference, and the schedule is beginning to make things easier for New York.
"The Knicks are back home for just one game before heading back out for a back-to-back on the road. But their next five (and nine of their next 12) games are against teams currently below .500," Schuhmann writes.
"They’ve won their last 10 games against that group, though the last nine have all been decided by single digits."
In a broader scope, the Knicks have 16 games left and the combined win percentage of all of their opponents is .495, which ranks 17th in the league.
New York will look to grab a few more wins, especially this week against the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards to solidify their No. 3 seed in the playoff picture.
