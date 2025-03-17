Knicks Could Be Playoff Nightmare
The New York Knicks are zeroing in on the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, and that means a matchup with either the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks.
Though the Pistons may be the likeliest matchup, the Pacers and Bucks are probably better matchups for the Knicks in a potential series.
"The Indiana Pacers are a very respectable 3-2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics this season yet have struggled to match up against the Knicks," Bleacher Report contributor Greg Swartz writes.
"Tyrese Haliburton had a horrific 0-of-8 shooting night for zero points and just five assists in a 25-point loss to the Knicks back in October, with New York possessing the wing talent (Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby) necessary to slow him down.
"Karl-Anthony Towns' floor-spacing ability helps to pull premier shot-blocker Myles Turner out of the paint, allowing more room for the Knicks' offense to flourish."
The Knicks have also played rather well against the Bucks this season, and New York would welcome a playoff matchup after the two teams were snubbed from playing last year thanks to a Pacers first-round upset.
"If you thought the Knicks' record against elite teams was bad, the Milwaukee Bucks would like you to hold their Miller Lites," Swartz writes.
"Milwaukee is 0-12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies this season, although no team has pummeled them into the ground more than New York.
"Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 74 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists in a 140-106 victory on Jan. 12 while previously cruising to a 22-point victory back in November."
The Knicks should be a first-round favorite regardless of who they face, but the second round and beyond is a completely different story, so they need to take care of business quickly in the first round so they can rest for the gauntlet ahead.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!