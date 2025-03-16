Knicks Worst Playoff Matchup Revealed
The New York Knicks are getting closer to the playoffs, where they will have to beat the best if they want to be the best.
The Knicks have done well for the most part this season, marching all the way to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, but they have struggled mightily against teams with better records than them, including the Boston Celtics.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests that the Celtics are the "nightmare" matchup for the Knicks.
"At 42-23 this season, the New York Knicks are the bullies of the East, meaning they only prey on the weak and would prefer to avoid picking on teams their own size," Swartz writes.
"An 0-7 collective record against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder proves as much, a figure Knicks fans are all too familiar with.
"Boston has defeated New York by 63 total points in their three games, with every contest decided by 13 points or more. The Knicks should feel confident about any potential first-round matchup, although facing the Celtics in Round 2 looks inevitable."
If the Knicks want to be NBA champions, they have to find a way to beat the defending champs four times, and at least once in TD Garden. It's no small task for any team, let alone one that has seemingly had its worst struggles against.
New York has improved as a team over the course of the season, but its 3-point woes are highlighted when playing a team like Boston, who does a tremendous job shooting the deep ball.
The Celtics shoot 37 percent from distance and the Knicks are right behind at 36.9, but they don't take nearly as many looks from downtown as Boston does.
That would have to change in a series if the Knicks even want a chance to dethrone the Celtics.
