Knicks Should Re-Sign Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
The 27-year-old big man hasn't played with any team in the league other than the Knicks, who drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky.
Forbes contributor Tom Rende believes the Knicks should consider inking Robinson to an extension this offseason.
"His ability to change the game on defense obviously adds an additional play style that becomes important during the postseason, but so does his offensive rebounding. Poor shooting games are inevitable for any team during a small sample size, and Robinson can swing those games back into the Knicks’ favor by giving them additional possessions," Rende wrote.
"He has been in the 96th percentile or better at his position for offensive rebounding in every season for the past four years. That skill set is a unique force that gives the Knicks the opportunity to diversify the way it attacks a series, which is really the point of this new era of New York basketball — provide the most options to win against a variety of play styles. Robinson gives them that tool."
Robinson should have plenty of suitors next offseason, especially if he plays better than he did this past year.
Robinson's injuries have been plaguing him throughout his tenure with the Knicks, making him a likely player to move on from at times.
However, Robinson is finally finding his groove with the Knicks and he is playing arguably the best basketball of his career right now.
Robinson's statistics may not look as sexy as they could on paper, but he does the dirty work for the Knicks in the post that's needed in order for the team to succeed.
