Knicks Stars Reveal Guests for Outdoor Podcast
The "Roommates Show" web series, hosted by New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, will take it outside with some of the city's finest.
Brunson, Hart, and co-host Matt Hillman are set to stage the second annual "Roommates Show Block Party" on Sept. 6, returning to Central Park after last year's successful debut.
Certain guests for the special edition were revealed on Monday, as the trio will be joined by New York Giants legend Eli Manning, actor and Knicks superfan Ben Stiller, and Jordan Clarkson, one of the newest on-court Manhattanites. The event will also include a musical performance from award-winning, Harlem-based rapper Ferg and other surprise guests to be revealed at a later date.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. ET at RoommatesLive.com.
“New York showed out last season, and they showed up for us at the Block Party too,” Brunson said in a statement regarding the event. “So it only made sense to run it back. Year two is going to be bigger and even more fun. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone again.”
“The Block Party is one of our favorite days of the year,” Hart said in the same statement. “There’s no better way to kick off the season than being out in the city with the fans. We’ve got big energy going into this year, and this is just the start.”
Despite rain invading last year's event, thousands showed up to take in Brunson, Hart, and Hillman's outdoor showing. Last year's guest list included Knicks stars of the past and present like Stephon Marbury and Mikal Bridges, as well as celebrity supporters like JB Smoove and Jon Stewart.
The "Roommates Show," which debuted in February 2024, recently returned after a lengthy hiatus and is set to welcome in Clarkson's fellow new Knick Guerschon Yabusele in one of its upcoming episodes.
