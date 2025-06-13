Knicks Should Trade For Kevin Durant
The New York Knicks are reportedly not interested in trading for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
Durant is looking for a trade to play out the final year of his contract and earn what could be the final extension of his career before hanging his sneakers up.
Even with Durant no longer likely to join the Knicks, ESPN insider André Snellings proposed a trade that would bring the future Hall-of-Famer to New York for Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby.
"In this deal, the Knicks get Durant after missing out to their crosstown rivals six years ago. The Knicks' offense is strong but requires consistent heavy lifting from Jalen Brunson to create for the other finishers in the lineup," Snellings wrote.
"Well, Durant is one of the greatest finishers in NBA history and would pair with Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to give the Knicks one of the most efficient and productive offensive cores in the NBA. Their skill sets mesh well and could be enough to help the Knicks take that next leap to join the Celtics and Cavaliers in true contention to win the Eastern Conference. They would need to add more depth and size in the offseason, but their offensive foundation and upside would be tremendous."
The reports aren't something to overlook, but if the Knicks had the chance to acquire a top 20 player in NBA history, they would take advantage of it. If they weren't, they wouldn't be fulfilling their promise of trying to seek a championship.
Durant helps the Knicks get closer to a title, and his value is at an all-time low considering his fervent desire to be traded with one year left on his contract.
If it only cost the Knicks a pair of players, including a 2026 free agent in Robinson, New York should quickly accept.
