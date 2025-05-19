Knicks Showed Out When It Mattered Most
The New York Knicks are reaching new heights as a team, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games.
The Knicks clinched the series in emphatic fashion, holding a lead as large as 41 during the game.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III claimed it was the team's best performance to date.
"After 25 long, humbling and frustrating seasons, the Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference finals," Edwards wrote.
"Yes, the Knicks are going to the Eastern Conference finals."
"New York saved its best performance for last, grabbing its first beatdown victory of the playoffs. The Knicks led the Celtics by 45 points at the end of the third quarter. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla put in his end-of-bench players before the fourth quarter even started."
"This performance has to be both blissful and frustrating for Knicks fans. Blissful for the obvious. Frustrating because this team has a championship level it can in fact get to, even if it rarely shows it. The team we saw on the floor in Game 6 can not only get to the NBA Finals, but it can win an NBA championship. It defended at a high level, with no communication issues that forced them to get throttled in the second half of Game 5. The offense was balanced, as every starter scored in double digits."
It appears as if everything is clicking for the Knicks at the moment. The plan set in motion when the season began is coming to fruition, and the team is playing better than it ever has before.
The Knicks' goals are not yet accomplished, but they are closer to the promised land than they have been in a very long time.
