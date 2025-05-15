Knicks Star Addresses Unexpected Foul Trouble
Fouls were most foul to the New York Knicks in their first futile attempt to secure advancement to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Jalen Brunson's ability to wage fourth quarter war in the Knicks' Game 5 clash with the Boston Celtics was more or less removed by unexpected foul trouble: Brunson stayed clean during the first half but received five charges within the first 9:15 of the third, a period that Knicks dropped by 15 en route to a 127-102 defeat that narrowed their best-of-seven series lead to 3-2.
It was one of several sour subplots the Knicks dealt with over the latter 24 minutes, one that rendered Brunson speechless in the aftermath.
“Five fouls in one quarter? I don’t know what you want me to say to that,” a somber Brunson said, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “I’m not even going to say anything. I’m sorry.”
Brunson was removed from the game after his fifth foul but was immediately re-inserted at the top of the fourth as the Celtics grew a lasting double-figure lead. But the sixth and disqualifying penalty came with 7:19 remaining and more or less sealed the Knicks' fate, as the Clutch Player of the Year and scorer of over 100 points in the fourth quarter over the first 10 playoffs games could only watch as the Knicks missed out on an opportunity for advancement.
Known for drawing fouls rather than accumulating them, Brunson fouled out for just the fifth time in his career and for the first time in the playoffs. He's also just the fourth Knick to pick up five fouls in a single playoff period, a dubious distinction that admittedly carries decent interior company (Chris Dudley, Patrick Ewing, Isaiah Hartenstein).
Amidst his postgame statements, Brunson was informed that the Knicks were a minus-22 on the scoreboard when he and his fellow starters were on the floor over the first four games. While Brunson has no doubt played a role in the comeback efforts that have afforded the Knicks a 3-2 lead, a good amount of progress has come with depth stars Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson on the floor.
Brunson called upon himself and his fellow Knicks to "remember who [they're] playing" as a historic victory lingers within reach.
"We’re playing a really good team,” Brunson said in video from SNY. “Obviously, we don’t want to be minus 22 coming into tonight, but we got to understand who we’re facing, and we need to be better. Flat out.”
