Mitch Perfect: Knicks Center Gets Last Laugh on Celtics
Amidst an otherwise dreary evening for the New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson turned the Boston Celtics' "Hack-A-Shaq" gambit into "Swish-A-Mitch."
Robinson was by far one of the Knicks shiniest silver linings in Wednesday's futile attempt to secure advancement into the Eastern Conference Finals. Acquiring 13 rebounds was perhaps well-expected from the depth star at this point but Robinson shockingly sank singles from the foul line in the 127-102 defeat in Game 5 of the conference semifinal set.
Boston's attempts to "Bewitch-A-Mitch" have been well-documented and it wasted no time trying to get him to line on Wednesday. Originally entering the game with 3:30 left in the opening period, it took but 21 seconds for Torrey Craig (a rotational entrant thanks to Jayson Tatum's injury) to hack Robinson and place him on the foul line.
To the delight of a sizable Knicks contingent seated at TD Garden, Robinson sank the first pair and repeated the feat when the Celtics had Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser engage in the act during the first and third periods respectively. After hitting his last couple, Robinson appeared placed his hands to his head in the form of the "night night" gesture created by Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry and further popularized by fellow New Yorker Sabrina Ionescu (Robinson has since taken to X to deny he was engaging in such a celebration).
Robinson's 6-for-6 showing on the foul line is his best on a perfect night in his career. He previously went 4-of-4 on six occasions, most recently in April 1's win over Philadelphia.
Robinson continued to stand as a vital x-factor in the Knicks' championship cause: he pulled in six second chances during a first half that ended in a 59-all tie, allowing the Knicks to score 10 second chance points over the first 24 minutes. When adjusted for per 48 minute averages, Robinson is leading all postseason participants (min. 6 games) in offensive rebounds per game at 9.9, as well as total rebounds under the same criteria.
Robinson's relative inactivity in the second half—playing less than eight minutes while the Knicks were outscored by 25—may draw controversy before the Knicks take the floor again for the now-necessary Game 6 on Friday at Madison Square Garden (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Head coach Tom Thibodeau attributed the loyalty to his starters, particularly in a third period that saw them fall 32-17, as "just searching" for any sort of groove in defeat (h/t SNY). Prior to tip-off, however, Thibodeau acknowledged the progress he has seen in the metropolitan tenure of Robinson, the longest-tenured New Yorker at seven seasons and the last remnant of the pre-Thibodeau/Leon Rose Knicks left on the active roster.
"The things that stood out in his first year in the league were the athleticism, shot-blocking, the offensive rebounding, the pressure on the rim," Thibodeau said in video from SNY. "He tended to be foul-prone back then. With his experience, he's learned a lot, he understands the league a lot better. Each year, he's gotten significantly better. He's an elite defender, an elite rebounder on both sides of the ball. He's brought a lot to the team."
