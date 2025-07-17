Should Knicks Sign Damian Lillard?
The New York Knicks are looking for ways to improve their team across the board.
The team needs a point guard, and even though Damian Lillard won't be playing this year, he could be someone that makes sense for the Knicks.
"Coming off an Achilles tear that will almost certainly have him out for the entirety of 2025-26, the big question surrounding him will obviously be regarding how he looks coming back from the injury," HoopsHype wrote.
"He’ll be 36 by then, meaning if he’s able to return to All-Star form following the injury, he’d be a huge outlier, as the previous oldest player to make an All-Star appearance following an Achilles tear was Anthony Mason, who blew out his Achilles at 32, not at 34 like Lillard. Still, considering his absurd talent level and the ability of modern medicine, he’ll have a bevy of interested suitors."
Lillard wants to keep rehabbing in Portland this season but hopes to catch on with a team that will have him on board for the 2026-27 campaign.
While the Knicks have Jalen Brunson already leading the team at point guard, adding Lillard would give the team incredible depth at the position.
Lillard and Brunson would both have significant pressure taken off their shoulders with the other in the backcourt. Lillard might not start with the Knicks, but he would be a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Lillard might have some hesitance joining a team that he wouldn't start for, but the whole reason he wanted a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers was to win a championship. He tried doing that with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he was unsuccessful.
If he wants to win a ring after his Achilles injury, joining the Knicks could be his best option.
