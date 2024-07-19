All Knicks

Knicks Sign New Backup PG; Rotation Change Coming?

Deuce McBride's place in the New York Knicks rotation has come into question after signing Cam Payne.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have bolstered their backup depth recently, signing veteran point guard Cam Payne to a one-year deal.

Payne, who turns 30 next month, has bounced around the league throughout his career, most recently playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers last season. The Payne signing surprised people because the Knicks already have a backup point guard in Deuce McBride, and many believed that the acquisition may have signaled the end of the road for him in New York.

However, The Athletic insider Fred Katz says that is not the case.

"The Knicks still anticipate McBride will be in their top eight. His rehab from a toe injury remains right on schedule, according to a league source with knowledge of his health. Doctors expect him to return to basketball activities before training camp begins," Katz writes. "But the Knicks also view McBride as more of an off-ball player than an on-ball facilitator. Payne can handle the rock, has playoff experience, is a notoriously hard worker and — the cherry on top — is a close friend of Bridges from their days with the Phoenix Suns."

The Knicks know a thing or two about depth and how valuable it can be. The Knicks have needed depth at each position over the past two years, especially last season when players like Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson all went down with significant injuries that held them out for months at a time.

Adding Payne gives the Knicks a veteran hand in the backcourt and allows for the younger New York guards to not rush their progress. McBride is rehabbing an injury, so Payne is insurance for that. And Tyler Kolek, who has been stellar at the Las Vegas Summer League, won't need to be thrown into action with true NBA teams right away.

Championship teams need to have great players for every roster spot, and even though Payne could have possibly taken a deal with more playing time with another team, it appears that he is buying into the Knicks culture and wants to win.

