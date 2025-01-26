OG Anunoby Leads Knicks' Scoring Deluge vs. Kings
An offensive insurrection allowed the New York Knicks to dethrone the Sacramento Kings.
A series of landmarks on the scoreboard paved the way to an interconference victory as they crushed the Kings by a 143-120 final on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. New York (30-16) won its third consecutive game, its first such streak since winning nine in a row between Dec. 15 and Jan. 1.
The Knicks' scoring output was their best at MSG so far this season and their best overall since December 2019. OG Anunoby scored 33 points on 12-of-18 from the field while Josh Hart posted his sixth triple-double of the season with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. Newly-minted NBA All-Star Game starters Jalen Brunson (25 points, 11 assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns (18 points, 15 rebounds) each had double-doubles while Mikal Bridges scored 27.
In his 190th game as a Knick, Brunson recorded his 5,000th point as a Manhattanite, becoming the fastest New Yorker to reach that plateau and beating Carmelo Anthony and Bernard King by a game. He and Hart also united to become the first Knick teammates since 2002 (Howard Eisley and Latrell Sprewell) to dish out double figures in assists in the same game.
A parade of Western Conference visitors continues on Monday when the Knicks face the Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
