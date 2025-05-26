Knicks Sound Off on Starting Lineup Switch
The Mitch switch paid big dividends for the New York Knicks.
Facing a dire deficit entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, the Knicks interrupted one of the few static situations of their 2024-25 season by swapping Josh Hart for Mitchell Robinson in the starting five.
"It really didn't impact either guy from a minutes standpoint," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of the substitution, per Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports. "When Mitch was coming off the bench, he's a starter coming off the bench. When Josh comes off the bench, he's a starter coming off the bench. Their minutes are going to be the same. Both guys mix and match. Both guys are comfortable with both units."
Hart had been part of the second-most common starting five in the NBA this season alongside OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns but an 0-2 hole against the Pacers called for change. Thibodeau was offered immediate vindication for the late change with a 106-100 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana still leads the best-of-seven set 2-1 but momentum resides in the corner of the new-look Knicks.
Making his first postseason start since the 2023 conference semifinals, Robinson earned six points and rebounds each. All of his scoring came in the opening period, the first four points coming off putbacks as the Knicks kept an early pace.
Removed from his long-standing role as a starter, Hart earned his coffee and then some by proving to be an equally formidable closer: coming off the Knicks bench for the first time since late January 2024, Hart pulled in 10 rebounds, half coming in the final frame that saw the Knicks take control. The last was off a Myles Turner miss with just over two seconds to go, allowing the celebration to officially commence at Knicks watch parties.
Despite not trying a single field goal before the fourth quarter let out, the "Roommates Show" co-host played a vital role on the New York scoreboard: Hart was also part of the Knicks' seemingly never-ending free throw parade, as sank a perfect 6-of-6 to close things out. The Knicks got 16 tries from the foul line over the last dozen, getting all but one as they picked up their first ECF victory in a quarter-century.
Only adding to the stuff of metropolitan legend was the reveal that Hart reportedly conjured the idea of his de facto demotion, claiming it was something he "had to do" per Peter Botte of the New York Post.
“It was never going to be a tough day for me because I had a hand in that decision,” said Hart, per Botte. “It was funny, you all are scrambling, trying to get answers and I never really cared, because it was kind of my decision. I was comfortable with it.”
