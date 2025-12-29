Knicks Release Shocking Mitchell Robinson Injury Report

The New York Knicks announced that star center Mitchell Robinson will miss today's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to left ankle injury management.

The decision highlights ongoing concerns about Robinson's health as the team navigates a crucial stretch of the season with multiple players sidelined. Robinson's absence creates significant challenges for the Knicks' frontcourt rotation heading into this matchup.

Mitchell Robinson Ruled Out With Left Ankle Management

Mitchell Robinson has been officially ruled out for the early week contest against the Pelicans as the team manages his left ankle injury.

The 7-foot center has dealt with persistent ankle problems throughout his career, and the Knicks are taking a cautious approach to prevent further complications. Robinson did not suffer a new injury, but the medical staff decided rest was necessary to keep him healthy for the long season ahead.

Robinson's ankle has been a recurring issue dating back to last season's playoffs when he suffered multiple injuries that limited his effectiveness. The team wants to avoid any setbacks that could sideline him for extended periods. His next opportunity to play will come on New Year's Eve when the Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs.

The decision to sit Robinson shows the franchise is prioritizing his long-term health over one regular season game. He has missed multiple games this season for ankle-related issues, appearing on the injury report repeatedly since October. The cautious approach aims to keep their defensive anchor available when it matters most down the stretch.

How Robinson's Absence Impacts Knicks Rotation

Dec 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts after a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Without Robinson in the lineup, the Knicks will turn to backup centers Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele to fill the void. Hukporti has shown promise as a defensive presence and should see increased playing time against New Orleans. Yabusele can also contribute minutes at center, though he averages just three points and 2.2 rebounds this season.​

Robinson's rim protection and rebounding will be missed against the Pelicans. He has been grabbing double-digit rebounds in several recent games, including a monster 16-rebound performance against Philadelphia on December 19. That same game saw Robinson explode for 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field.​

The team's interior defense takes a hit without Robinson's shot-blocking ability. He has recorded multiple blocks in numerous games this season, including four blocks against Orlando on December 13. His presence alone changes how opponents attack the basket, forcing them to alter shots in the paint.

Knicks Dealing With Multiple Key Injuries

The Knicks are navigating several injury concerns beyond Robinson. Miles "Deuce" McBride has been upgraded to questionable for the game after missing seven straight contests with a left ankle sprain. His potential return would provide a boost to the backcourt rotation that has been thin without him.​

Josh Hart remains out with a right ankle sprain suffered during the Christmas Day victory over Cleveland.

Landry Shamet continues to be sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Shamet has progressed to on-court basketball activities but has not been cleared for contact yet, with a target return date around January 3.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!