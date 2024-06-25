All Knicks

Knicks Star Named Top 3 PG

The New York Knicks are home to one of the best point guards in the league.

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson attends a basketball game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson attends a basketball game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are excited to have Jalen Brunson on the roster.

When they signed him to a four-year contract in the summer of 2022, they never anticipated he would turn into one of the best players in the league. And it's safe to say halfway into the deal that the Knicks have gotten more than what they bargained for.

HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina ranked Brunson as the third-best point guard in the NBA behind Dallas Mavericks legend Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"Jalen Brunson fully dispelled the notion that he, as a small guy, can’t be the leader of a playoff juggernaut by leading the New York Knicks to the second round of the postseason while putting up huge numbers," Urbina writes. "In the playoffs, Brunson averaged 32.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting to go with 7.5 assists over 13 games before New York ultimately fell in seven games vs. the Indiana Pacers in Round 2."

Philadelphia 76ers phenom Tyrese Maxey and Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry rounded out the top five in the ranking.

Brunson was unable to get the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, but his efforts should still be commended. He had six 40-point games in the playoffs, tying a franchise record.

Brunson has the potential to reach and smash many more records coming up, especially with him looking to possibly sign another extension this summer. The contract would be for four years and worth $156 million, which is about $52 million more than the deal he signed in 2022.

While signing OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein are the top priorities for the Knicks this summer, bringing Brunson back for an extension should be on New York's radar. By signing him to a new deal, the Knicks solidify that they will have Brunson throughout his entire prime, keeping the team's championship window open for the next four years.

If he can continue along this trajectory over the course of his new projected deal, the chances that the Knicks will win a title will improve.

