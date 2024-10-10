All Knicks

Knicks Stars Willing to Make Sacrifices

The New York Knicks will do whatever it takes to win.

Sep 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are hungry for success, something they experienced to a small degree last year by winning 50 games and a playoff series, but they are looking for more.

In order to accomplish that, the team has to be put over individual success, and nobody understands that more than star point guard Jalen Brunson.

“It’s all about trying to find the right reads, make the right play at the right time," Brunson said. “I mean, whatever it takes to win. We’re not sitting there saying, ‘Alright, I’m going to sacrifice this so you can do this.’ No, we’re out there, we’re playing the game and whatever we see we’re going to attack it. If we cross that bridge and something needs to be addressed then we address it. But we have guys that just want to win and do whatever it takes.”

The Knicks on the roster have experienced varying degrees of success. OG Anunoby is the lone player on the roster to have won a championship, having done so with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He knows what it takes to win a championship, while the others have come close. Mikal Bridges went to the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, while Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns appeared in the Western Conference Finals earlier in their career with the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

These players know that the team has to be put first in order to experience success, which is why they are all so willing to sacrifice. If the team can continue to buy into that message, it will only increase its chances of getting past the second round of the playoffs and into the later parts of the postseason that they are striving towards.

