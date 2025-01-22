Knicks Stars Will Play vs. Nets
The New York Knicks will have the Hart and hit the Towns on Tuesday night.
As they head across town to face the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT/TruTV), the Knicks will have Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart available to them. Each was listed as probable for the crosstown clash but are set for action for the second straight night.
Both Hart and Towns were on the injury report for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks but the latter returned after a two-game absence for a sprained thumb after swelling officially subsided. Hart did not miss any time but was said to be dealing with a neck injury after stepping out of Friday's visit from Minnesota.
While Towns was rusty from the field upon his return (5-of-18), he scored 13 points while pulling in nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists, his most in a single game since Dec. 23. Hart, on the other hand, had 14 points while pulling in nine rebounds. He and Towns are the leading rebounds on a Knicks team searching for its first instance of consecutive wins in the new year.
The reeling Nets have plenty of men sitting out but Erik Slater of ClutchPoints stated that the returning D'Angelo Russell (hamstring tightness) will be able to play.
