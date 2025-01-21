Knicks Star 'Deals' With Injury
It'll take a little more to break the New York Knicks' Hart.
Josh Hart took the floor when the Knicks faced the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, getting his usual 37-minute workload despite appearing on the injury report with a neck ailment described as cervical compression. He scored 14 points (10 in a third quarter that permanently placed momentum in the Knicks' corner), hauled in nine rebounds, and dished out five assists as the Knicks took a 119-110 decision at Madison Square Garden.
Knowing how injuries can derail a hopeful season thanks to last year medical onslaught, Knicks fans no doubt held their breath when Hart went down after a physical box-out with Jaden McDaniels during Friday's tilt with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Able to partake in the ensuing game on Monday, Hart said that pain tolerance will be the main factor moving forward.
“I think if I get hit in my shoulder or back, it will hurt like hell,” Hart said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “But hopefully if I do get hit, hopefully it doesn’t lock up for a duration of time. But I can deal with that pain.”
Hart said that pain in the area was lingering for about two weeks, theorizing he was first injured on layup attempt during Jan. 6's loss to Orlando. Friday's incident, however, proved particularly painful, one where McDaniels "pushed" him into fellow would-be rebounder Jericho Sims. Hart fled for the MSG locker room but returned before the period in question let out.
Both Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, his fellow leader atop the Knicks' rebounding ledgers, were injury report entrants but both were able to partake in a win over pesky Atlanta, which entered as one of three teams, next to Chicago and Detroit, to defeat New York at least twice this season.
The duo was able to partake in one of the Knicks' finer defensive efforts of the season, one that saw them force a season-best 23 turnovers, nine alone from the arms of nemesis Trae Young. Some viewed the win as appropriate revenge for Young's dice roll on the Knicks' logo following the Hawks' eight-point win at MSG in December but Hart dispelled such notions, seeking to put the value in New York, rather than Atlanta.
"I don't even remember [Young's roll]," Hart said in video from SNY. "I think the biggest thing with us is that it's just another game ... we've been struggling a little bit, so this is just another way for us to get back on track. I'll let Knicks Twitter have fun with all that stuff."
There's no rest for the somewhat-weary Hart, as he and the Knicks return to action on Tuesday night at Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
