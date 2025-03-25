All Knicks

Knicks Starting to Slip in Power Rankings

The New York Knicks' recent play has hurt them in the power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 22, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) while rebounding during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) while rebounding during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks knew life would be hard without Jalen Brunson, who has been out for just over two weeks with a sprained ankle.

The team has struggled in Brunson's absence, but the Knicks are still sitting pretty at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference with a bit of a cushion, even if the margin for error is a little thinner now.

The Knicks may still be in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, but their recent play has docked them two spots in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.

"The Knicks are 4-4 over Jalen Brunson’s absence and still have some work to do to secure the No. 3 seed in the East," Schuhmann writes.

"The Knicks are 0-5 against the Mavs since Brunson left Dallas for New York (0-3 in games Brunson played). They’ll have a rest advantage against Dallas on Tuesday but will be at a disadvantage the following night against the Clippers."

The teams that sit higher on the power rankings are the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Knicks' schedule is one of the toughest left in the league. Eight of the team's 12 remaining games come against teams that are projected to make at least the Play-In Tournament, so the Knicks could get each team's A-game when they play them.

The Knicks will have to use this time to get the players on the floor better, Brunson and Miles McBride healthy and ready to go, all while securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks are back in action when they host the Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.

