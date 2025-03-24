Looking Back at Knicks Coach's Pants-Ripping Brawl
The New York Knicks have a long and storied history with nearly 80 years of tales to tell.
Some of the stories leave a mark, like Jeremy Lin's unprecedented run in 2012, the Knicks' championship runs in 1970 and 1973, and perhaps the "golden era" of New York basketball in the 1990's.
One of the stories from that era recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary, and it could have you out of your seat.
The Knicks played the Phoenix Suns, where things were getting heated between New York's Doc Rivers and Kevin Johnson. The two were getting ready to fight, but Knicks head coach Pat Riley was in the middle to break it up, and had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.
"On March 23, 1993 during the Phoenix Suns’ 121-92 victory over the New York Knicks, tempers flared between the top two teams in the league," Davenport Sports Network wrote h/t Back In The Day Hoops On SI writer Shandel Richardson.
"After a brief altercation between the Suns’ Kevin Johnson and the Knicks’ Doc Rivers, the 2 went at it after Johnson delivered a shoulder block to Rivers. As both sides were beginning to cool off, KJ was restrained by a Knicks' bench player. Then, New York’s Greg Anthony, sidelined for the game with a bum ankle, decided to punch the restrained Johnson. KJ and Rivers were both suspended 2 games apiece, and Anthony was suspended for the final part of the season. The brawl, and the involvement of the inactive Anthony, led to David Stern's infamous "leaving the bench" rule."
