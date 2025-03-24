Knicks Could Land Ideal First-Round Playoff Matchup
The New York Knicks could face their Eastern Conference rival in the Milwaukee Bucks in their first-round playoff matchup.
The Bucks are currently in a three-team race with the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons for the No. 4 spot that will help clinch homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
The Knicks are projected to finish No. 3 and the team that finishes the worst out of the ones above will head to New York to begin the playoffs. The Athletic's James Edwards III thinks that the Knicks should hope to face the Bucks in the playoffs.
"The Bucks have a top-10 defense, and the Knicks are just 8-15 this season against teams with a top-10 defense. However, they’ve completely obliterated Milwaukee when they’ve faced off," Edwards writes.
"When at their best offensively, the Knicks have dominated teams with lumbering centers. Brook Lopez has been nearly unplayable in their two matchups. Surely, Bucks coach Doc Rivers will have Giannis Antetokounmpo defend Towns, and Lopez guard Josh Hart — putting a strong, athletic wing on Towns and center on Hart has been the preferred action of good rival teams this season — but the Bucks tried that in January after Towns made Lopez look bad in the first meeting, and New York won by even more.
"Out of respect for Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, I’ll say the Bucks could win a game, maybe two, and possibly the entire series if Brunson is nowhere near himself or unavailable. Assuming the Knicks are healthy, they could have at least two blowout wins in this series, though. New York’s style of play has already proved too much for Milwaukee."
The Knicks won't have it easy against anyone, especially a former champion in Antetokounmpo and a battle-tested guard in Lillard, but if they can play like they have in the regular season against them, New York should cruise in a potential playoff series against Milwaukee.
The Knicks play the Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
