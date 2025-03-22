Knicks Center Announces Social Media Shutdown
Mitch is ditching his socials for the New York Knicks' push to the playoffs.
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is going offline as the team engages in its final stanzas of the regular season, making his announcement on Snapchat on Friday.
"Hope everyone is doing good but look, so from here on out, I won't be replying to anyone on Snap, Instagram, etc," Robinson said. "I'll still post stories and stuff just don't reply, I'm getting ready for playoffs.
"To get things in order for myself and my life, I appreciate all of you for your support."
Robinson is back in the fold as the Knicks (43-26) close in on a playoff spot. New York is guaranteed at least an 83rd game and their magic number to earn one of the six automatic slots in the East is at four entering Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
One of the few men who fills the traditional center's role in the modern Association, Robinson has been a boon to the Knicks since returning from season-long ankle woes on Feb. 28. Since he came back, the Knicks' defensive rating in that span (110.8) is tied for fifth-best in the NBA, which makes him one of the under-the-radar differencemakers to keep an eye on this spring/summer.
Robinson's health continues to be an important storyline of the Knicks' final regular season stanzas. Of note, he has been sitting out of the latter halves of back-to-backs such as Thursday's visit to Charlotte. The Knicks have four back-to-backs left on their schedule, including one this week when Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
"You’re seeing more and more multiple-effort plays from him," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Robinson's on-floor progress this week, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "I think his timing is coming around. He’s moving great. He feels great.”
Of note, Robinson has reached double-figures in scoring in each of his last two games, which included a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double in Wednesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
