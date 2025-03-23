Mikal Bridges, Knicks Survive Wizards' 2nd Half Curse
Finally set to stage a somewhat-lengthy homestand, the New York Knicks made sure the opener was, at the very least, entertaining.
Part one of a three-game defense of Madison Square Garden was perhaps more thrilling than it should've been, but the Knicks nonetheless escaped from New York with a 122-103 over the lowly Washington Wizards. Saturday's game was won without both Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride, each of whom sat out due to injury.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 31 points and 11 rebounds while Mikal Bridges helped the Knicks build a massive lead by scoring 21 of his 27 points in the second quarter.
New York (44-26) led by as much as 33 thanks to the Bridges burst but was forced to deal with a surprisingly furious challenge from the eliminated Wizards, owners of the NBA's worst record. Washington (15-55) whittled the Knicks led all the way to four at the onset of the fourth quarter but one final flurry fatefully vanquished the Wizards and allowed Manhattan to return to the win column after a disappointing road trip in San Antonio and Charlotte.
The Knicks' homestand continues on Tuesday when the Dallas Mavericks come to visit (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). It'll mark the first time that the Knicks play consecutive home games this in month.
