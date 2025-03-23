Knicks Rookie Takes Advantage of Extended Minutes
Against the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks finally acquiesced to fan requests and let the rookie win.
Metropolitan freshman Tyler Kolek received one of his busiest assignments of the season on Saturday as the spell option behind Cameron Payne while Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride each nursed injuries.
While Kolek didn't fully solve the Knicks' bench scoring problem (1-of-4 from the field), he did dish out a game-best eight assists in the 122-103 win, the most by a New York rookie since McBride had nine in a December 2021 victory.
“Tyler gave us great minutes,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Kolek, per John Flanigan of SNY. “We built the lead which allowed Cam to get some rest there. It was more how the team was functioning. We stayed organized and he was making the right reads — it was good to see, he’s done a good job for us.”
Fans have clamored to see more of Kolek ever since the Knicks (44-26) traded up at last June's NBA Draft to secure his services. Even with Brunson sidelined for most of this month, those requests have mostly fallen on deaf ears: Saturday, for example, marked Kolek's first NBA entry within the first 24 minutes of a game since a Jan. 1 win over Utah, which also lacked Brunson and McBride.
But Kolek made the most of his limited time and played a major role in Mikal Bridges' second period breakout: of his 20 period points, all but seven came with assistance from Kolek, who had seven total in the frame.
“Once he made one, Ty found him again. He made another one,” Payne noted, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “It was big-time for us having Ty out there finding ’Kal constantly.”
While it's unlikely that Thibodeau will make any lasting adjustment in the regular rotation this late in the year, Kolek has nonetheless emerged as a solid ace in the hole as the Knicks press forward. Time will tell if he's back on MSG hardwood, as the Knicks return to action against the Dallas Mavericks next.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!