All Knicks

Knicks Stay Hot in Power Rankings

The New York Knicks are among the best teams in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are establishing themselves as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference now that their sample size is getting larger.

The Knicks currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference as Christmas approaches, giving fans and critics a better idea of who they are at this point in the year.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann released his weekly power rankings and put the Knicks at No. 7 for the second consecutive week.

"Karl-Anthony Towns had a pretty successful return to Minnesota, scoring 32 points (on 10-for-12 from the field), grabbing 20 rebounds and dishing out six assists as the Knicks handed the Wolves their worst loss of the season," Schuhmann writes.

"The Knicks’ game against the Spurs on Wednesday will be their 57th Christmas Day game. They’ve split their two with Jalen Brunson, who has shot well (25-for-47) over the two games. It will be Towns’ first Christmas game since 2017."

The only teams that ranked higher than the Knicks in the power rankings were the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

There is room for growth for the Knicks, but that will likely come if they can extend this positive streak they have going. They have remained relatively healthy for the most part and they have found ways to stack wins as they move into third place in the East behind the Celtics and Cavs.

As the calendar year comes to a close, the Knicks have a great chance to keep pace with the top teams in the league.

The Knicks are back in action tonight as they host the Toronto Raptors before welcoming Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to town for their Christmas Day game. Then, the Knicks head out on the road for a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards on Friday and Saturday.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News