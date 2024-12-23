Knicks Stay Hot in Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are establishing themselves as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference now that their sample size is getting larger.
The Knicks currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference as Christmas approaches, giving fans and critics a better idea of who they are at this point in the year.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann released his weekly power rankings and put the Knicks at No. 7 for the second consecutive week.
"Karl-Anthony Towns had a pretty successful return to Minnesota, scoring 32 points (on 10-for-12 from the field), grabbing 20 rebounds and dishing out six assists as the Knicks handed the Wolves their worst loss of the season," Schuhmann writes.
"The Knicks’ game against the Spurs on Wednesday will be their 57th Christmas Day game. They’ve split their two with Jalen Brunson, who has shot well (25-for-47) over the two games. It will be Towns’ first Christmas game since 2017."
The only teams that ranked higher than the Knicks in the power rankings were the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
There is room for growth for the Knicks, but that will likely come if they can extend this positive streak they have going. They have remained relatively healthy for the most part and they have found ways to stack wins as they move into third place in the East behind the Celtics and Cavs.
As the calendar year comes to a close, the Knicks have a great chance to keep pace with the top teams in the league.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they host the Toronto Raptors before welcoming Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to town for their Christmas Day game. Then, the Knicks head out on the road for a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards on Friday and Saturday.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!