Knicks Bring Back Landry Shamet

Landry Shamet is back with the New York Knicks.

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are bringing back a familiar face, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Shamet has fully recovered from his preseason shoulder injury and now returns to the team," Charania tweeted.

Shamet, a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Knicks during the summer, but he suffered an injury that kept him off the team. The Knicks took him in the G League Draft to retain his rights and allow him to rehab while he was hurt, and now he is ready to officially join the roster.

Adding Shamet gives the Knicks some added experience and depth on the wing, something that they were certainly in need of.

Now that Shamet is officially in the fold, the Knicks have the full 15 players on their roster.

Shamet will have the chance to make his debut for the Knicks this week as they host the Toronto Raptors tomorrow before playing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day inside Madison Square Garden.

