Knicks Address Raptors 'Trap Game'
The New York Knicks are back at Madison Square Garden as they host the Toronto Raptors, who currently sit in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference.
The Raptors have just seven wins on the season and the only team behind them is the league-worst Washington Wizards. On top of that, the Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Houston Rockets at home yesterday.
Knicks forward Josh Hart explained how the team responds to playing teams that New York should beat on paper.
“I think the biggest thing you learn is there’s good players on every team. And if you come in with the mentality of this team is struggling or this team is not healthy, or you might not recognize a couple names — If you come in with that mentality it’s going to be a tough game and a game you could very well lose. So you can’t look at their record," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“They got talented pieces that can make plays offensively and defensively. They’ve got a good coach. So you have to come in with that mentality.”
The Knicks have fallen in games where they should have won earlier in the year. Lesser teams like the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons have found ways to beat the Knicks this year when they don't play their best basketball.
The Knicks cannot take the Raptors lightly, especially considering the fact that Toronto only lost by five points when the two teams met just two weeks ago north of the border.
The Raptors will be seeking revenge tonight, but the Knicks cannot underestimate their opponent.
Tipoff between the Raptors and Knicks is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on MSG.
