All Knicks

Knicks Still Getting Praise for Biggest Offseason Move

Jalen Brunson coming to the New York Knicks has been one of the best decisions in franchise history.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the New York Knicks brought Jalen Brunson to the Big Apple in the summer of 2022, many people were scratching their heads.

Brunson was merely a role player with the Dallas Mavericks, but the Knicks gave him a four-year, $104 million contract anyway.

While it wasn't viewed favorably at the time, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale is changing his grade, giving the Knicks an "A+++++" for their work.

"Jalen Brunson's contract with the New York Knicks incited everything from genuine concern and aggravation to full-scale troll jobs," Favale writes. "The contract was too much for a non-star. Or the contract was fine, but the lengths to which the Knicks went to get him were not. His arrival was a harbinger of doubling-down on mediocrity, not a path to putting the franchise on the title-contention map. However, the deal has since aged into one of the NBA best bargains. After two years with the Knicks, Brunson has racked up an All-NBA second-team appearance, one All-Star selection and a top-five MVP finish. That is bonkers stuff."

Since joining the Knicks, Brunson has led the franchise to a pair of playoff appearances and was just one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

He has emerged into the star player that a team needs in order to compete for a championship, and he's done that almost immediately and to the surprise of many.

Those who aren't surprised with Brunson's development? Brunson himself and the people who are in his camp.

He has worked hard to get to where he is as the Knicks star point guard and he knows he still has a long way to go to get the team to where they want to go. That being said, he's more than capable and ready for the challenge ahead.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News