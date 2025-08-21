Knicks Still In Running For Ben Simmons
The New York Knicks remain one of the top suitors in free agency for former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed the Knicks as one of four finalists for Simmons' services.
"One of the Knicks' most significant weaknesses last season was a lack of playmaking on the roster. Outside of star guard Jalen Brunson's 7.3 assists per game, the only high-assist teammate he had was Josh Hart at 5.9. Recently signed guard Jordan Clarkson is a bench scorer first and foremost, not a shot creator for others," Pincus wrote.
"Simmons could relieve some of that pressure, with the size to play alongside Brunson or entirely with the second unit to help generate offense. Before acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks were primarily known as a grind-it-out defensive unit. That shifted to more of an offense-first squad, but the team still has plenty of strong wing defenders like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. Simmons adds to that group while also addressing a need on offense."
The other teams listed by Pincus as options for Simmons were the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Knicks don't need Simmons, but after spending the offseason with the hope to improve the depth, adding the former top draft pick wouldn't be a terrible idea.
The Knicks don't have a lot of money to spend, so Simmons would only be offered a minimum contract if he were to sign with the team. That could behoove him to join a team like the Kings, who have a little more cap space and an opportunity at more minutes.
Simmons might not even crack the rotation if he were on the Knicks roster, but he could possibly come in if there was an injury or two. Considering how much of an emphasis there will be on keeping players healthier going into the playoffs, Simmons could be a strong addition to the Knicks for the upcoming season.
The Knicks are just weeks away from the start of training camp, where they will begin preparing for the season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!