Knicks Could Land Controversial Free Agent PG in Injury Shuffle

This past offseason, the New York Knicks were among the favorites to land free agent small forward Ben Simmons, who played for the Los Angeles Clippers most recently. Now, with an injury calling OG Anunoby into question, the Knicks might return to that well.

Anunoby has missed the Knicks' current road trip due to a hamstring injury, which is expected to be evaluated again when the Knicks return to New York. If the injury proves serious, Simmons' name could reenter the conversation.

"Simmons is a polarizing player as a point forward who doesn't shoot the three-point shot," Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently wrote, ranking Simmons at No. 2 on his list of top available free agents.

Jul 10, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball during an NBA Summer League game against the Chicago Bulls at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Earlier in his career, he was among the league's top defenders. Back injuries have limited his production. The LA Clippers added him for the postseason run, but went in a different direction with Chris Paul, Bradley Beal and big men Brook Lopez and John Collins."

"Simmons flirted with the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings this summer, but was believed to be seeking more than a minimum contract (which is probably unrealistic at this stage of his career). After parting ways with his agent, Bernie Lee, he remains unsigned."

Simmons' Career Trajectory

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Simmons' NBA career began in 2016 when he was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. His first season was truncated by a training camp injury to his right ankle, and he did not play in a game until the 2017-2018 season. For his rookie season he won Rookie of the Year and earned an NBA All-Rookie First Team nod with a career-high 8.2 assists per game and 15.8 points per game.

His 2018-2019 season with the Sixers saw him reach a career-high 16.9 points per game and his first of three consecutive All-Star selections. For 2020 and 2021 he made the NBA All-Defensive First Team, and led the league in steals for the former season. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, and played there until February 2025 when he was waived. The Clippers signed him to a one-year contract in February, and he entered free agency in the summer.

In September, Simmons was dropped by his agent, Bernie Lee, reportedly for turning down his sole offseason offer from the Knicks. The now 29-year-old refuted the claim that he is retired just days later, responding "no." to a fan who asked on one of his Instagram posts.

Anunoby injured his hamstring on November 14, and his two-week recovery projection is coming to an end. Given his performance this decade, Simmons might not be the most exciting move, but the Knicks may be desperate depending on Anunoby's status, and Simmons may well rise to the occasion.

﻿Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿