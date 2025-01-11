Knicks Struck By Thunder in Isaiah Hartenstein's Return
The New York Knicks' quest to start a new winning streak ended as quickly as it began with an old friend in town.
It was a happy return to Manhattan for Isaiah Hartenstein, whose Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the Knicks by a 126-101 final on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Western Conference-leading Thunder earned a two-game sweep of the Knicks after previously prevailing in a 117-107 home win last weekend.
Hartenstein had nine rebounds in his first visit to MSG since inking a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder, giving way to a dominant 39-point outing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Isaiah Joe was equally prolific with 31 points off the bench, most of that built on a 8-of-11 mark from three. In contrast, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges went a combined 0-of-12 from deep, part of a brutal 4-of-32 showing overall.
New York (25-14) has now lost four of five, each defeat coming by at least nine points. Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Josh Hart (16 points, 13 rebounds) were able to get their usual double-doubles in while Jalen Brunson led the way with 27 points. That was hardly enough to quiet the furious Thunder (31-6), who saw a 15-game winning streak end in Cleveland on Wednesday.
The Knicks' quest to get back in the win column doesn't get any easier, as they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon for a matinee at The Garden (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
