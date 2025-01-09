Knicks Star, Coach Fire Back at Critics

Q "KAT obv gets called for a lot of tick-tack fouls...––"



Thibs "Can you rephrase that?"



Q "KAT gets called for a lot of fouls…––"



TT "Lemme see if I understand. Usually he's attacking the rim straight…off 2 feet, getting hit. I think that's what you're saying. I'd agree😏" pic.twitter.com/2wCbjor5GF