Knicks Star, Coach Fire Back at Critics
It's blue (and orange) skies ahead for the New York Knicks' supposed odd couple.
When the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns in the final stages of the 2024 offseason, some worried about the reunion between the former Minnesota Timberwolf and head coach Tom Thibodeau. The two shared a tepid relationship in Minnesota and things never quite lived up to the true Minneapolis potential, leading to Thibodeau's ousting in the midst of his third season.
If Wednesday night is any indication, however, the Thibodeau-Towns chemistry is bubbling. After the Knicks took a 112-98 decision from the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Towns took time to tackle the minutes narrative that dogged Thibodeau amidst a recent losing streak.
"I feel like y'all give him flack all the time, no matter where he is," Towns remarked, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "But y’all keep talking about him and that means he keeps getting a job and that means everyone keeps respecting him and knowing what he can do for a team. He’s done it in Chicago, he did it in Boston, he did it with us in Minny and he’s doing it here. Even before I got here. So say what you want about Thibs — he gets the job done.”
Fresh off a one-game absence due to knee soreness, Towns got 34 minutes on Wednesday night, putting in a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double alongside three steals and two blocks. It proved to be a monumental night for Thibodeau, who earned his 200th win at the helm of the Knicks, becoming just the fifth New York boss to do so.
Towns partly built his team-best scoring output through a perfect 6-of-6 out at the foul line while picking up only three amidst a vow to deal with his own foul trouble. Thibodeau went to bat for Towns in his own postgame comments, using a rephrased question to jab the lack of justified officiating his protege receives on a nightly basis without drawing the potential attention of the league.
"Let me see if I understand that," Thibodeau said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Usually he's like attacking the rim in a straight line drive and there's force as he's going off two feet, and he's getting hit. I think that's what you're saying. Yeah, I would agree."
Towns and Thibodeau will look to keep the good vibes humming on Friday night when the Knicks once again face the Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!