Sun Hires Liberty Assistant Coach
New York Liberty assistant coach Roneeka Hodges is taking her championship show on the road.
The Connecticut Sun announced on Friday that Hodges will join their staff lead by incoming head coach Rachid Meziane for the upcoming 2025 season. Thus ends Hodges' three-year term with New York, which included consecutive trips to the WNBA Finals.
"Roneeka brings a strong work ethic, a deep understanding of the game, and championship experience which will contribute greatly to maintaining a winning culture," Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a statement. "We are confident that she will make a significant impact on our organization and players.”
Hodges, 42, is fresh off her first WNBA coaching job in New York, having previously served on the collegiate staffs of Old Dominion and Colgate. That followed an 11-year playing career that took her through six different WNBA locales, including Houston, Minnesota, San Antonio, Indiana, Tulsa, and Atlanta.
Hodges spent the past three years under Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello, who coached her for a year at the helm of the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2010. The LSU/Florida State alum worked alongside Olaf Lange (also part of that 2010 Silver Stars staff) and Zach O'Brien and helped oversee the Liberty's post-All-Star/Olympic break this season while Brondello was partaking in Australia's Olympic run.
The Liberty transferred that momentum into the top seed on the WNBA leaderboard, culminating in the franchise's first postseason championship.
“Having an experienced former player like Roneeka on staff will be a great asset to the Sun,” Meziane said in the team's statement. “She brings passion for the game, a winning spirit, and an understanding of what it takes to be a great coach. I’m looking forward to working alongside her in Connecticut and continuing to grow together.”
Connecticut is fresh off consecutive runs to the WNBA's semifinal round, which included a four-game showdown with the Liberty in 2023. The Sun has seven free agents to work with this winter, including franchise headliners DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, and Alyssa Thomas. New York and Connecticut will do battle four times this season, with the first meeting slated for June 1 at Barclays Center.
