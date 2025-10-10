Knicks Subs Survive in Preseason Thriller vs. Timberwolves
With New York Knicks fans finally back at Madison Square Garden for the first time in over fourth months, the team's primary stars more or less joined them to witness a thrilling preseason victory engineered by their reserves.
Following a strong showing for Mikal Bridges in the starting five, the Knicks' depth stars scored the first eight at the start of a rare preseason overtime session en route to a 100-95 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. It marked the first time that the Knicks' sneakers touched MSG hardwood since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals in late May.
Back at home after sweeping the Abu Dhabi Games from Philadelphia, the Knicks (3-0) played their starters deep into the third period in an interconference clash with the Timberwolves. Starters struggled on the New York end to the tune of 12-of-45 from the field over the first 24 minutes. Perhaps the most notable rotational developments were the fact that Landry Shamet got the first half minutes over Malcolm Brogdon and Guerschon Yabusele started the third quarter with the others starters over Mitchell Robinson.
It was a brilliant third quarter from Bridges that helped the Knicks stay afloat in a third quarter that saw them trail by as much as 11: Bridges scored 10 of his 15 points in the third and sank two of his three successful triples. That trio proved to be key on a night where all other Knicks were a united 12-of-50.
The Knicks' exhibition affairs continue at MSG on Monday night when they play their penultimate preseason tilt against the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!