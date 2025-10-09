Knicks Hire Former Trail Blazers Assistant
The New York Knicks are reportedly dipping back into the divisional well for the latest addition to Mike Brown's first coaching staff.
Per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks are set to welcome in Mark Tyndale to their staff, joining a group that includes incumbents like Rick Brunson, Maurice Cheeks, and Darren Erman, as well as newcomers Riccardo Fois, Chris Jent, and Billy Lange. The report of Tyndale also comes shortly after the team hired former Minnesota Timberwolves rep Peter Patton to serve as a shooting coach.
Tyndale, 39, spent four seasons as a player development coach with the Toronto Raptors (2019-23) before spending the prior two tours as an assistant on Chauncey Billups' staff in Portland.
Like franchise faces Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Tyndale is a legend of Philadelphia college hoops, having played four seasons at Temple (2004-08). He previously won the Robert V. Geasey title awarded to the top player in the Big 5 grouping, an award previously earned by Brunson, and Hart.
At Temple, Tyndale worked under the tenured Owls boss John Chaney, who left a lasting impression both on and off the floor.
"I learned how to be a young adult. It was my first time being away from home, even though I lived only 15 minutes away from campus. Just being alone, being on my own, and learning how to manage my time is what stands out to me the most," Tyndale told Temple's athletics site in 2023. "As for my time with Coach Chaney, I just loved the discipline of waking up at 5:30 in the morning for practice, then getting to class. We did not have a curfew but knowing that you had to do that same routine the next day, you had to go to sleep at night."
"You had to be disciplined. You had to commit to education and basketball. That was all I had, and John Chaney was great. He laid down a great foundation. To this day, I still wake up at that time."
Following his time as an Owl, he played professionally for about a decade, working with several G League (then known as the D League) clubs and notably landing All-Defensive Second Team honors.
Notable Knicks to previously work under Tyndale include OG Anunoby and Malcolm Brogdon.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!