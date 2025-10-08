Knicks Hire Former Mavericks Coach
The New York Knicks have reportedly once again gone to the Dallas Maverick cabinet as they seek to capitalize on a possible new level of contention.
Per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks have hired former Mavericks shooting coach Peter Patton to serve in the same role in Manhattan. Patton joins fellow former North Texans like point guard and franchise face Jalen Brunson and award-winning trainer Casey Smith.
Patton most recently served as the Chicago Bulls' director of playing development, holding that role for the last two seasons. It marked a return to Chicago for Patton, who originally made a name for himself as a sharpshooter at DePaul. Patton was also a shooting coach under ex-Knicks boss Tom Thibodeau with the Minnesota Timberwolves before spending five years (2018-23) in Dallas, a tenure that included an overlap with Brunson and an appearance in the 2023 NBA Finals.
Jalen Brunson's History with New Knicks Shooting Coach
Under Patton's partial watch, Brunson shot 46 percent in his first two seasons after arriving as a second-round pick out of Villanova 2018 but raised those averages to above 50 percent over his latter two seasons as a Maverick. It eventually led to a new payday from the Knicks in free agency and the rest has been history and then some.
"As a professional basketball player in the NBA, I can confidently say that the hard work and training I’ve put in with Peter Patton has been instrumental in my success on the court," a testimonial from Brunson reads on Patton's official site. "Peter’s expertise and dedication to helping athletes reach their full potential is unmatched, and I am grateful for the countless hours we have spent together honing my skills and pushing me to be better every day."
Brunson's defection from the Mavericks during the summer of 2022 created quite the controversy in North Texas, as owner Mark Cuban accused the Knicks of tampering by hiring Jalen's father Rick as an assistant shortly before his reported signing. New York would fully cooperate with a tampering investigation, which saw them eventually lose a second-round pick (the one they were supposed to use this past summer).
