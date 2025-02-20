All Knicks

Knicks Must Use Bulls As Warmup

The New York Knicks can get things started on the right foot against the Chicago Bulls.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are beginning the second half of their schedule against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.

It's the first game in a three-game stretch between now and Sunday afternoon for the Knicks, meaning New York is being thrown into the wringer right away.

The Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics after this matchup against the Bulls, so they really need to get ahead of the game in this matchup.

The Knicks won't be fully healthy as Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby are all sitting with their respective injuries, which makes New York's job that much harder.

The Bulls are also well-rested coming off of the All-Star break, and they will put their best foot forward as they continue to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. The Bulls have a 1.5-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets for the No. 10 seed, which is the final spot in the tournament.

The Knicks have to use this game to warm up for the bigger tests of the weekend facing the Cavs and Celtics on the road. After a week of rest, the Knicks could come into the game lethargic, but all of the rust needs to be shaken off before they get a litmus test against the top two teams that they should be chasing in the Eastern Conference.

If the Knicks can get on the right path tonight with a win against the Bulls, it could give them the confidence and momentum they need to compete against the Cavs and Celtics, and possibly pull out a win.

If not, the Knicks could start off the second half on a three-game skid, which would put them in danger of losing the No. 3 seed.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News