Knicks Must Use Bulls As Warmup
The New York Knicks are beginning the second half of their schedule against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.
It's the first game in a three-game stretch between now and Sunday afternoon for the Knicks, meaning New York is being thrown into the wringer right away.
The Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics after this matchup against the Bulls, so they really need to get ahead of the game in this matchup.
The Knicks won't be fully healthy as Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby are all sitting with their respective injuries, which makes New York's job that much harder.
The Bulls are also well-rested coming off of the All-Star break, and they will put their best foot forward as they continue to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. The Bulls have a 1.5-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets for the No. 10 seed, which is the final spot in the tournament.
The Knicks have to use this game to warm up for the bigger tests of the weekend facing the Cavs and Celtics on the road. After a week of rest, the Knicks could come into the game lethargic, but all of the rust needs to be shaken off before they get a litmus test against the top two teams that they should be chasing in the Eastern Conference.
If the Knicks can get on the right path tonight with a win against the Bulls, it could give them the confidence and momentum they need to compete against the Cavs and Celtics, and possibly pull out a win.
If not, the Knicks could start off the second half on a three-game skid, which would put them in danger of losing the No. 3 seed.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!