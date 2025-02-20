New York Knicks: 3 Bold Second Half Predictions
The New York Knicks are back on the clock.
With the trade deadline and All-Star break landmarks officially down in the books, New York and its 29 brothers are back in business in the latter stages of this week. All teams are well beyond their 41st game, so it's hardly a second half, but the hardwood calendar has unofficially turned to a push for the playoffs.
Paced by the efforts of All-Star starters Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks (36-18) face some of their most anticipated dates in quite some time: this season has seen New York build its most legitimate championship case in quite some time and the last 26 games of the regular season serve as their first major opportunities to prove it.
Things get underway on Thursday when the Knicks host the reeling Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) before major opportunities await against the conference leaders in Cleveland and Boston on Thursday and Friday respectively.
With that in mind, Knicks on SI has three bold predictions for the rest of the regular season way ...
Here's to You, Mr. Robinson
Unofficially, the Knicks' most reliable trade partner is set to be the injury report: it feels like they dodged a bullet when it comes to OG Anunoby and Josh Hart should be able to keep playing through his knee pain despite sitting out on Thursday. The most prominent addition, however, is set to be center Mitchell Robinson, whose seventh season debut has been delayed due to ankle woes.
It's fair to assume that Robinson, far and away the longest-tenured New Yorker, will wedge his way back into the New York rotation but things have changed since he last touched the floor: the Knicks brought in Towns, an established superstar, to take over the starting center spot he left behind. Even so, the Knicks have created an environment where it's reasonable to view Robinson as a potential starter at some point.
It will take a while for Robinson to work his way back to his usual responsibilities, but he brings a unique advantage to Manhattan by being one of the few big men that lives up to the traditional duties of a conventional center: camp under the net, generate a sterling field goal percentage, and greet invaders with a swat at the rim.
Shifting the starting lineup would be a bit of painful process for the Knicks, but there's no doubt that the second unit could use a spark, one sought since Immanuel Quickley was sacrificed to acquire Anunoby. While it'd feel dirty to punish Hart with a de facto demotion, the intangibles Robinson has to offer could prove tempting when it comes to balancing the starting five. Towns previously worked in a similar system with the Minnesota Timberwolves, uniting to form a formidably interior duology with Rudy Gobert.
As for Hart, his career-best season may be best-utilized on the Knicks' second unit. Considering that he's been a mainstay on recent New York injury reports due to knee issues (he is already ruled out for Thursday's return), moving him to the bench may also be the best way to combat any questions about overuse.
A G Leaguer Brings His A-Game
With the exception of swapping one fringe contributor for another (Jericho Sims for Delon Wright), the Knicks stayed off the official transaction ledger during deadline season. Chemistry is one thing but the Knicks also continue to practice financial prudence by staying under the restrictive second apron. Nonetheless, it's fair to assume that the Knicks will do their due on the buyout market, which has already sent Torrey Craig, Javonte Green, Alex Len, and Ben Simmons to contending locales.
Financial freedom awaits when the calendar flips but, like Taylor Swift once foretold, what the Knicks have been looking for could be here the whole time: inspiring G League activity has transpired in White Plains and the opposition has taken note of the Westchester Knicks.
Chuma Okeke, for example, is back after a brief stint in Philadelphia while Moses Brown is projected to help plug the Dallas Mavericks' literal wounds in the aftermath of the Luka Doncic shocker and a subsequent injury to primary haul Anthony Davis. Damion Baugh has been granted an extended opportunity with the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets.
It'll be a tense couple of weeks in White Plains because there's plenty of talent left over powers capable of stealing an NBA victory or two: the headliner, of course, is a Walt Disney World bubble hero TJ Warren, who recently set a Westchester franchise record with 53 points in a single game. Okeke has been a fringe NBA talent but could wind up adding some defense in a pinch. Brown could also wind up returning to New York through returning player rights, especially if Robinson endures yet another setback.
With the Knicks always looking to shake things up, watching a G League contributor succeed, if only for one crucial night that would be vital to the standings, is certainly in the metropolitan realm of possibilities.
Third's Not the Word
After a somewhat slow start, the Knicks have built themselves a solid nest egg atop the Eastern Conference standings. They remain well-stationed in the top triumvirate, though the aforementioned early struggles have had them chasing current leaders Cleveland and Boston from the get-go.
Some are ready to etch the Knicks' name in the third spot on the Eastern bracket, but that's anything but assured: New York has the second-hardest schedule left among Eastern Contenders behind only Milwaukee, the active fifth seed. That includes five meetings against the Cavaliers and Celtics, beginning with a fateful weekend that will reveal plenty about the Knicks' active standing.
Entering the immediate aftermath of the break, the Knicks are 2.5 games behind second (Boston) and 5.5 ahead of fourth (Indiana). A lot might have to happen for this one to come true, but the Knicks are fully capable of moving up or down despite the relative distance.
If they prove their mettle against the East's finest, they can easily move up to at least a runner-up spot and maybe even raise a banner for the Pyrrhic divisional victory. But they're also well-aware of their struggles against the league's finest and how quickly injuries can eat away at a season.
