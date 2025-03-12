Knicks Rookie Sends Gift to Alma Matter Before March Madness
New York Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek had one more assist to dish out for the Marquette Golden Eagles' men's basketball program.
As the Golden Eagles prepare for another run in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Kolek had a special gift for his collegiate successors, sending over a supply of recovery tools from Therabody.
"March is here, now," Kolek said in a video released by the Golden Eagles' social media channels. "Big East Tournament, three games in three days. NCAA Tournament, you know, the guys that have been through it, they know. They know how grueling it is, they know how much coach demands out of you guys because he knows how much you can achieve and how far we can go."
With Kolek and the Knicks on the road, the Golden Eagles have descended upon Madison Square Garden to partake in the renowned Big East Tournament. Seeded fifth on the bracket, Marquette is seeking its third consecutive showing in the championship finale. That journey tips off on Thursday when the Golden Eagles face fourth-ranked Xavier (2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).
The 2023 edition ended with Kolek earning tournament MVP honors after guiding MU to its first Big East title. Kolek is one of three Big East Tournament MVPs stationed on the Knicks' roster, as Jalen Brunson and two-time honoree Josh Hart have likewise prevailed with Villanova.
Though injury woes ate away at his final Milwaukee hours (causing him to miss last year's denied repeat against Connecticut), Kolek played his success at Marquette into a draft call from the Knicks, who welcomed him in as the 34th pick of the most recent draft.
Kolek has played sparingly in Manhattan but has developed a decent following through his work with the team's G League Club in Westchester. He was recently called up to the Knicks' NBA roster in the wake of Jalen Brunson's ankle injury that will keep the team captain out for at least the next two weeks.
Kolek and the Knicks return to action on Wednesday night when they continue a Western road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET, MSG).
