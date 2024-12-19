Knicks Center Has Number Retired in Return to Minnesota
A New York Knicks center was warmly welcomed back to Minneapolis this week. Also, Karl-Anthony Towns faces the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Before the Knicks face the Timberwolves on Thursday night (9:30 p.m. MSG/TNT), one of their own was regaled at his alma mater on Wednesday, as Jericho Sims' number was retired at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. His Knicks teammates were in attendance for the regaling and team captain Jalen Brunson was, in his humorous words, "bullied" into making a speech in Sims' honor.
"I feel like every person has had a stepping stone [where] their journey starts. Clearly, this is home for you," Brunson said in video from Darren Wolfson of KSTP. "To see the love you get here ... it's a real pleasure to see. ... Most importantly, we love you, we love your work ethic, we love what you bring to the team."
While Sims has lingered in metropolitan trade rumors, Wednesday offered a glorious pause to recognize his hardwood journey. Sims wore the No. 20 as a Puma and he now wears those digits as a Knick, having moved back for his fourth NBA season.
The center averaged a double-double over his later two seasons at Cristo Rey Jesuit and departed as the program's all-time leading scorer. Sims played his success into attention from national recruiters and he eventually made his way to Texas for four seasons with the Longhorns before the Knicks made him the penultimate pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.
Sims' family has left a lasting impact on Minneapolis athletics: his father Charles starred for the University of Minnesota's Golden Gopher program, as did his older brother Dominique, who served as a linebacker on the football team. Fellow siblings Jason and Ty joined Jericho at the Division I basketball level, respectively repping Northern Iowa and Kansas State.
