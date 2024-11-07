All Knicks

Knicks Thankful for OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby has transformed the New York Knicks on defense.

Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) defends against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks pride themselves on being a defensive-minded team. The leader of that initiative is OG Anunoby, who has emerged into becoming one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau explained what makes Anunoby a strong presence on defense.

“The size, quickness, anticipation, thinking ahead, the versatility, where the league has gone, the ability to play size," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Because of his strength, combined with his speed and athleticism, he’s very disruptive on the back side. It’s important for every player to understand what their strengths are, and he came into the league with that. Experience has also taught him a lot. ... Long wings—there’s a premium on that in our league.”

Anunoby always likes to think one or two steps ahead of his matchup in order to get his desired outcome on defense.

“It’s really getting into the ball before the screen comes," Anunoby said. "When (my teammates) communicate before the screen is set, I know where it’s coming from. It’s easier to get through. When you’re disconnected (from the ballhandler), it’s a lot harder.”

But Anunoby's work on the defensive end of the floor doesn't start on the court. It starts with studying the opponent leading up to games. That makes his job far easier on gamedays.

“Knowing personnel, knowing the plays they’re going to run, and then just communication from everyone—if I might not know something, I’m hoping someone says something, and then I’m able to make something happen," Anunoby said.

It wasn't a coincidence last season that the Knicks defense and record drastically improved once the team acquired Anunoby. If the Knicks can get a healthy season out of him this year, they could have one of the best defenses in the NBA.

