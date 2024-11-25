Knicks Coach Calls Out Critics

All Knicks

The New York Knicks coach has some interesting narratives circulating around him.

Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has the reputation of being a defensive-minded coach, but sometimes that can get lost in translation.

Some critics of Thibodeau believe that he can only coach defense, and he leaves something to be desired on the offensive end of the floor.

Thibodeau had some words for those who believe that.

“Well, I think that rarely do people do the homework," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "So it’s a narrative, whatever the narrative is, you tend to be, everyone’s put in a box. So it’s, you never let the facts get in the way. We had a top-five offense in Chicago (when he coached the Bulls), and had a top-five offense in Minnesota (at the helm of the Wolves). I think people try to—there’s a lot of narratives that you could create around certain things. And I always feel like, whatever the strength of your club is, that’s what you should play towards.”

That narrative also doesn't exist with this current Knicks team through the first month of the season. New York currently has the second-best offensive rating at 120.9. The only team that ranks ahead of the Knicks are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are 17-1 to start the season.

The offense hasn't been the problem with the Knicks this season. Ironically enough, it's the defense that has been the main culprit behind the team's slower-than-anticipated start. The Knicks have a defensive rating of 115.7, which is tied for 21st in the league.

If the Knicks are going to get back into the swing of things, Thibodeau may have to make some slight changes on the defensive end. With a new crop of guys, there will be an adjustment period, but it's getting to a point where the team has to stop adjusting and start producing results.

