Mikal Bridges in Perfect Spot With Knicks
The New York Knicks moved mountains in order to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets back in the summertime.
Bridges, 28, is averaging 15.8 points for the Knicks, which is a step back from his past two years with the Brooklyn Nets, where he was the No. 1 option.
Even though he isn't scoring as much, The Ringer writer Danny Chau believes Bridges is exactly where he is supposed to be in his career.
"There are less than a handful of players in the world more adept at picking up elite guards and navigating around their pick-and-roll dance partners. Bridges has been a reliable catch-and-shoot release valve his entire career, and all the reps he’s taken as a primary option have certainly given him the confidence to serve as a secondary or tertiary creator attacking a tilted defense. Bridges may have taken a bit of a stargazing detour, but he’s back now, right where he’s supposed to be," Chau writes.
While Bridges struggled mightily in Saturday's loss with just seven points on 3 of 15 shooting against the Utah Jazz, he scored 14 or more in seven of his last eight games.
It takes some time for new players to get acclimated with their new teams, especially for Bridges since he is fulfilling a role that wasn't as prevalent on the Knicks last season as a wing creator.
Bridges has put his trust into the Knicks, and vice versa, in order to ensure that this partnership works. Because based on the amount of capital that it took to get Bridges in the door, he has to work out in order for the Knicks to accomplish their goal of winning a championship.
Bridges and the Knicks return to the court tomorrow to face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
