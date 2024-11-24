All Knicks

Mikal Bridges in Perfect Spot With Knicks

New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges fits well with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks moved mountains in order to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets back in the summertime.

Bridges, 28, is averaging 15.8 points for the Knicks, which is a step back from his past two years with the Brooklyn Nets, where he was the No. 1 option.

Even though he isn't scoring as much, The Ringer writer Danny Chau believes Bridges is exactly where he is supposed to be in his career.

"There are less than a handful of players in the world more adept at picking up elite guards and navigating around their pick-and-roll dance partners. Bridges has been a reliable catch-and-shoot release valve his entire career, and all the reps he’s taken as a primary option have certainly given him the confidence to serve as a secondary or tertiary creator attacking a tilted defense. Bridges may have taken a bit of a stargazing detour, but he’s back now, right where he’s supposed to be," Chau writes.

While Bridges struggled mightily in Saturday's loss with just seven points on 3 of 15 shooting against the Utah Jazz, he scored 14 or more in seven of his last eight games.

It takes some time for new players to get acclimated with their new teams, especially for Bridges since he is fulfilling a role that wasn't as prevalent on the Knicks last season as a wing creator.

Bridges has put his trust into the Knicks, and vice versa, in order to ensure that this partnership works. Because based on the amount of capital that it took to get Bridges in the door, he has to work out in order for the Knicks to accomplish their goal of winning a championship.

Bridges and the Knicks return to the court tomorrow to face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News