All Knicks

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Shares Philosophy

Tom Thibodeau has a unique perspective as the New York Knicks head coach.

Jeremy Brener

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is one of the most experienced people in the profession with 35 years on the sidelines in the NBA.

Thibodeau, 66, has only spent about 15 of those years as the head coach, including the last five for the Knicks.

The league has evolved a ton since Thibodeau joined the inaugural Minnesota Timberwolves coaching staff in 1989 under head coach Bill Musselman.

With his given experience, Thibodeau shared what he looks for in his team in the upcoming season and beyond.

"Your offseason is very important in terms of planning. You have to think long and hard about your team’s strengths and weaknesses. And you have to begin with the end in mind — what are we going to need at the end," Thibodeau said via NBA insider Steve Aschburner. "You have to build those habits from the beginning of the season. When you’re prepared and you understand what you’re trying to do, that allows you to play a lot more freely, a lot more confidently. You want to be playing your best going into the playoffs."

The Knicks are growing in familiarity the longer they play under Thibodeau, so that should give them an advantage in that respect. His planning has been made easier, although he will have to unleash some new tricks out of his bag this season after the team parted ways with Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal, which was far more than the maximum offer the Knicks could give. The Knicks responded by trading for Mikal Bridges, who was the best player for the Brooklyn Nets this past season.

Thibodeau's message to his team is simple, and Jalen Brunson is on the same page as him, along with everyone else in the locker room.

Thibodeau has the Knicks focused and ready as they look to achieve accomplishments that they have yet to reach before.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News