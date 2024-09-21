Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Shares Philosophy
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is one of the most experienced people in the profession with 35 years on the sidelines in the NBA.
Thibodeau, 66, has only spent about 15 of those years as the head coach, including the last five for the Knicks.
The league has evolved a ton since Thibodeau joined the inaugural Minnesota Timberwolves coaching staff in 1989 under head coach Bill Musselman.
With his given experience, Thibodeau shared what he looks for in his team in the upcoming season and beyond.
"Your offseason is very important in terms of planning. You have to think long and hard about your team’s strengths and weaknesses. And you have to begin with the end in mind — what are we going to need at the end," Thibodeau said via NBA insider Steve Aschburner. "You have to build those habits from the beginning of the season. When you’re prepared and you understand what you’re trying to do, that allows you to play a lot more freely, a lot more confidently. You want to be playing your best going into the playoffs."
The Knicks are growing in familiarity the longer they play under Thibodeau, so that should give them an advantage in that respect. His planning has been made easier, although he will have to unleash some new tricks out of his bag this season after the team parted ways with Isaiah Hartenstein.
Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal, which was far more than the maximum offer the Knicks could give. The Knicks responded by trading for Mikal Bridges, who was the best player for the Brooklyn Nets this past season.
Thibodeau's message to his team is simple, and Jalen Brunson is on the same page as him, along with everyone else in the locker room.
Thibodeau has the Knicks focused and ready as they look to achieve accomplishments that they have yet to reach before.
