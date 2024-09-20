Knicks Coach Explains the Jalen Brunson Difference
For New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, the art of defending Jalen Brunson has no offseason.
Thibodeau made it humorously clear that he'll let no opportunity to decry NBA officiating go to waste, as he used an interview with Steve Aschburner to jab officials' supposedly different treatment of his star point guard.
"He’s still getting fouled," Thibodeau said with a smile. "Let me make that point."
Modern Knicks basketball is defined by the antics of the Brunson/Thibodeau duology and it's about to embark upon its most ambitious quest yet after winning 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket despite losing several marquee names to injury.
Expectations for the Knicks are higher than ever this time around but Thibodeau is confident that his newly-minted All-Star and All-NBA talent will be up for the challenge.
"He’s not necessarily relying on athleticism, although he’s an underrated athlete," Thibodeau said of the Brunson difference. "But his ability to think on his feet, a great pivot game, great shot-making, he changes speeds, he’s herky, he can get you off balance, and then he can get to the spots on the floor he wants to get to."
"He’s very deceptive, he knows how to create space to get his shots off but also to make plays. (He's) very good at scanning and reading the floor, and very comfortable in the paint."
This season saw Brunson rewarded for his efforts in more ways than one: the Villanova alum was bestowed not only a big contract extension (one that could've been bigger had he waited to sign it next summer) but the Knicks' captaincy honors as well.
Thibodeau hinted that Brunson landed both honors not through his own box score contributions but through the inflated results of others.
"The hallmark of his career, whether it’s been high school, college or the pros, each year he’s gotten better," the head coach, who earned a hefty contract extension of his own, noted. "He lives in the gym. We have a team full of guys who are like that. They also understand you have to do it together. It’s not just about bringing the best out of yourself; it’s being able to bring the best out of your teammates."
Under Brunson and Thibodeau's respective watches, the Knicks posted their most successful season in over a decade, reaching the 50-win/second-seed landmarks for the first time since 2013. The return of severally medically-induced departees should help ease the blow, but there's no doubt that the active decade belongs to the head coach and his blossoming point guard.
