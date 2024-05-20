Knicks Coach Talks Potential Extension
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is on the couch after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Thibodeau, 66, has coached the Knicks since the 2020-21 season and won 50 games for the first time in his New York tenure. He has just one year remaining on his contract, but there's a chance that could change this summer.
"That's something my agent will take care of. The Knicks have been great to me. This is where I wanna be," Thibodeau said after the Game 7 loss.
Thibodeau is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the NBA, and it's likely that the Knicks could be his final stop in his career. He was an assistant for the Knicks under Jeff Van Gundy in the 1990s and early 2000s and has built a home in New York.
While he received some criticism for his tightened rotations that led to a slew of injuries throughout the playoffs, Thibodeau shouldn't be held responsible for the lack of availability from his team. The injuries weren't exactly connected to the extended minutes in the postseason.
Thibodeau doesn't appear to need an extension in order to coach next season, but the gesture would allow him to be a little more comfortable going into the 2024-25 campaign, where the Knicks will hope to contend for a championship.
