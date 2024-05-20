All Knicks

Knicks Coach Talks Potential Extension

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has one year left on his contract.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is on the couch after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Thibodeau, 66, has coached the Knicks since the 2020-21 season and won 50 games for the first time in his New York tenure. He has just one year remaining on his contract, but there's a chance that could change this summer.

"That's something my agent will take care of. The Knicks have been great to me. This is where I wanna be," Thibodeau said after the Game 7 loss.

Thibodeau is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the NBA, and it's likely that the Knicks could be his final stop in his career. He was an assistant for the Knicks under Jeff Van Gundy in the 1990s and early 2000s and has built a home in New York.

While he received some criticism for his tightened rotations that led to a slew of injuries throughout the playoffs, Thibodeau shouldn't be held responsible for the lack of availability from his team. The injuries weren't exactly connected to the extended minutes in the postseason.

Thibodeau doesn't appear to need an extension in order to coach next season, but the gesture would allow him to be a little more comfortable going into the 2024-25 campaign, where the Knicks will hope to contend for a championship.


Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.